Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) PT at C$22.81

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

Several research firms have commented on OR. Cormark increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 350,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,050. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.50. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$11.71 and a one year high of C$17.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.84.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total value of C$1,098,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 582,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,999,034.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.