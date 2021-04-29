Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $101.09

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE:RSG opened at $104.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.