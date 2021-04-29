Brokerages Set thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Target Price at €11.66

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.51 ($14.72).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching €11.08 ($13.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,486 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50 day moving average is €11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.53.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.