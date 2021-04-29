Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Price Target at $52.10

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.10.

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE THS traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $47.78. 4,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $13,802,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $269,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

