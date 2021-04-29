Brokers Issue Forecasts for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Equities research analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now expects that the bank will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

ACBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

