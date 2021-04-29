Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.12. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Shares of COF opened at $144.36 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

