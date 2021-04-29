Brokers Issue Forecasts for F.N.B. Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,468,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $10,461,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 383,670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after buying an additional 380,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,546,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 377,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.