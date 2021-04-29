Brokers Issue Forecasts for GameStop Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for GameStop in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GME. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.06.

Shares of GME stock opened at $179.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 10,112.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

