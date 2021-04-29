Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

NYSE BOH opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after acquiring an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,456,000 after buying an additional 98,718 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,278,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $42,814,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.