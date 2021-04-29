Brokers Offer Predictions for Pentair plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PNR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Pentair stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $65.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.