Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.31.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$134.19 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$108.78 and a one year high of C$149.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$144.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$140.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In other news, Director Donald Carty bought 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$133.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$381,926.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at C$9,730,567.32. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30. Insiders sold a total of 11,015 shares of company stock worth $1,518,026 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

