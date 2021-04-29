Brokers Set Expectations for Redwood Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Redwood Trust in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

NYSE RWT opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

