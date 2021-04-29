Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Up 7.2%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.60. 67 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBU. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,252,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,067,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.