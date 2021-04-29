Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of BEP opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

