Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Raymond James

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,261. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.