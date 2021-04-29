Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BEP.UN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an equal weight rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.33.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$36.23 and a twelve month high of C$63.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -197.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.