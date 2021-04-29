Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,139. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

