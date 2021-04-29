Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $7,211,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKS. Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $107.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

