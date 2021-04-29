Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.300-7.600 EPS.
Brunswick stock opened at $105.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $108.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.95.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.
BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.80.
In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
