Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.300-7.600 EPS.

Brunswick stock opened at $105.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $108.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

