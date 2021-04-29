Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $105.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

