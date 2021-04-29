BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.13 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

