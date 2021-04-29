BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,221 shares of company stock worth $5,784,887. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.