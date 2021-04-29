BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $795,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,376 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after buying an additional 255,132 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,882.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

