BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after acquiring an additional 109,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of PGR opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

