BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,590 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 249.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 117,668 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 84,002 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.5% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,475 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HP by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 297,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 64.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.