BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 3,119 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lincoln National by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

