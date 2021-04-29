BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 647 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Infosys were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

