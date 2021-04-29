BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in April

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTBIF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BTBIF stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

