Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BVRDF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

BVRDF opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $30.90.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

