Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 47,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 178,646 shares.The stock last traded at $12.40 and had previously closed at $11.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 227,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 179,515 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $12,132,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $9,558,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

