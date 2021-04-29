Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $144.23, but opened at $138.50. Cadence Design Systems shares last traded at $132.07, with a volume of 25,155 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $276,217,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

