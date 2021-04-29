Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CZR. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

CZR opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

