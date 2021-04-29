Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.57

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $14.01. Caesarstone shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 71,125 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $491.76 million, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.
Caesarstone Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTE)
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.
