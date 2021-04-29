Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.57

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $14.01. Caesarstone shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 71,125 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $491.76 million, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Caesarstone by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Caesarstone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

