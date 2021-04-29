Caliber Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $259.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.13. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.96.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

