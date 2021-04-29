Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $238.07 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $155.08 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $219.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

