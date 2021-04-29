Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $234.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.81. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $236.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.