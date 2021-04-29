Caliber Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.1% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $701.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $685.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,394.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

