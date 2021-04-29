Caliber Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $421.63 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $420.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.57 and its 200 day moving average is $378.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.