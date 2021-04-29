Calix’s (CALX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Calix (NYSE:CALX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.07 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Calix by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

