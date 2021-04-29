Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%.

CAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.09. 52,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,091. Camden National has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $704.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Camden National alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

CAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.