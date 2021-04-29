Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPT stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

