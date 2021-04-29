Canfor’s (CFP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Canfor alerts:

TSE:CFP traded down C$1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.40. 536,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,982. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$8.47 and a twelve month high of C$33.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canfor will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.