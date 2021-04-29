Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.