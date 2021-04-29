Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $17.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.28. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.48. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1,020.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

