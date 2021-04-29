Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,523 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.47 and its 200-day moving average is $140.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

