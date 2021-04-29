Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,303 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $319.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.84. The stock has a market cap of $343.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

