Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 136 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $8.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $386.83. The stock had a trading volume of 82,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $384.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.03 and its 200 day moving average is $345.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.01 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

