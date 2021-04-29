Capital Management Corp VA Sells 51,418 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,418 shares during the quarter. The Interpublic Group of Companies makes up approximately 3.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.12% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

IPG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

