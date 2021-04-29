Capital One Financial Comments on Denbury Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%.

Several other research firms have also commented on DEN. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

DEN opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $8,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

