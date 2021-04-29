Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

NYSE COF opened at $144.36 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $18,180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 263.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 115.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 113,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 60,899 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 37.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 74.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

