Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.
NYSE COF opened at $144.36 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65.
In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $18,180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 263.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 115.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 113,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 60,899 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 37.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 74.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
